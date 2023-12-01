On Tuesday in Livorno, the experimental phase of the Single Customs and Control Window will be launched

Next Tuesday in the port of Livorno will be launched
the experimental phase of the Single Customs Window and Controls
(SUDOCO), the system that facilitates coordinated control and
concomitant controls by the various bodies involved in various
title in the process of entry of goods into the customs territory
of the European Union. The activity will involve the Agency
Customs and Monopolies, freight forwarders, port terminals
and the Port System Authority of the Tyrrhenian Sea
Northern. The application of SUDOCO in the port of call
Livorno, which follows the activation at the port of La Spezia, is based on the
on the interconnection between the latter and the Tuscan Port Community
System (TPCS) of the Port Authority, the platform that digitizes and simplifies
information flows related to import and
export of the goods.
"We want to support the application of SUDOCO," he said.
explained the Secretary General of the Port Authority, Matteo Paroli -
Our digital service for the management of
yard physical inspections, released into production on the TPCS in the
month of July. The application module already makes it possible to
request and arrange for the availability of containers
intended for control activities in the dedicated areas.
The logistical information produced by the terminals will be
then supplemented with customs information, using
as a tool for sharing and exchanging data, the TPCS, for a
complete dematerialization of the process."