The OCEAN Alliance partners renew their agreement by extending it to March 31, 2032

While next year the other two main alliances
global operations in the maritime transport sector
containerized vessels, 2M and THE Alliance, will modify their
the third primary cooperation between global carriers, the
OCEAN Alliance, has extended its validity by five years
of the agreement between the four carriers that compose it:
French CMA CGM, China's COSCO Shipping and its subsidiary OOCL, and
the Taiwanese Evergreen. The renewal of the agreement, signed today
by partners, extends its deadline which has been in place since April
2017 until 31 March 2032.
Currently, the fleet of the OCEAN Alliance consists of
from 1,338 container ships for a cargo capacity
total of 8.4 million TEUs, of which 43% provided by CMA
CGM, 37% from COSCO and 20% from Evergreen. In addition, the alliance has a
Orderbook of around 1,550 container ships for additional capacity
equal to 2.7 million TEUs, of which 41% of the capacity
ordered by CMA CGM, 30% by Evergreen and 29% by the Chinese group
COSCO.
Recall that the 2M alliance, which is currently
made up of the world's top two carriers, MSC and
Maersk, will remain in force until January 2025. The month
The Gemini Cooperation alliance will come into force
formed by Maersk itself with Hapag-Lloyd. The latter
will leave THE Alliance, which currently sees it
HMM, ONE and Yang Ming. To date, the capacity
hold capacity offered by 2M is 9.9 million TEUs, while
the one offered by THE Alliance is equal to 5.3 million TEUs.