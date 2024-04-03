Five more ULCV quay cranes for the Malaysian port of Tanjung Pelepas
They were ordered from China's ZPMC
Gelang Patah
April 3, 2024
The large Malaysian container port of Tanjung Pelepas, which is
managed by the Port of Tanjung Pelepas joint venture, which has a stake in the
70% from Malaysia's MMC Corporation and 30% from the Netherlands' APM
Terminals of the Maersk Group, is significantly enhancing its
equipped with STS quay cranes. After issuing the last
February: an order against China's SANY Marine Heavy
Industry Co. for the supply of six ship-to-shore cranes capable of
operate on Ultra Large Container Vessels, PTP has ordered the
Chinese Shanghai Zhenhua Heavy Industries Co. (ZPMC)
five other ships also capable of working on container ships
of the same capacity.
Currently, the Malaysian port has a traffic capacity
13 million TEUs.
