Genova Industrie Navali has acquired a submersible barge with a load capacity of 14,000 tons

Genova Industrie Navali (GIN), the holding company to which the
Genoese shipbuilding companies T. Mariotti and San Giorgio del
Porto, has acquired the submersible barge Arcalupa
,
certified in ABS + A1 class for the transport of loads
which has a load capacity of 14,000
tonnes and a deck capacity of 30 tonnes per
square metre. The acquisition took place through the
100% owned subsidiary GIN Maritime Operations and management
Arcalupa's
technical and commercial activities will be entrusted to the
ship management company K-Ships.
GIN highlighted that the submersible barge Arcalupa
represents an innovation in the field of maritime operations
being equipped with a dual functionality that allows it to
operate both as a means of transport and as a launching platform
and the hauling of megastructures from port quays and
Construction site with a stretch of water. Built in 2020 in the factories
Cimolai, Arcalupa is 127.2 meters long and 31.5 meters wide. Thank you
the installation of special flotation towers, it is necessary to
It is possible to submerge the deck of the barge up to -6.5 meters with
a maximum draught of -13 meters, turning it into a basin
float for launching products up to 9,800 tons.