In the first quarter of this year, cargo traffic in Albanian ports increased by +3.4%

In the first quarter of 2024, Albania's ports
handled a total of 1.67 million tonnes of goods,
volume representing an increase of +3.4% over the same period
is the new record for this time of year. The
growth was driven by the +40.0% rise in
cargoes handled in January 2024 compared to the same month of
2023, while in February and March last year, traffic was
decreased by -7.3% and -11.9% respectively.
In the port of Durrës alone, traffic was 1.61
million tonnes (+3.4%).
In the first three months of this year, passenger traffic
in Albanian ports it was 136 thousand people
(-1.9%), of which 110 thousand passengers in the port of Durrës alone (0%).