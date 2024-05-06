testata inforMARE
06 May 2024
LOGISTICS
Joint venture of Autamarocchi and Cosulich for road logistics for the steel industry
Al Steel Transport was established to meet the needs of industrial companies in the North-East of Italy
Genova
May 6, 2024
The transport and logistics company Autamarocchi and the Cosulich maritime and logistics group, through its subsidiary Lorma Logistic, have set up Al Steel Transport with the aim of to meet the needs of road logistics in the the Italian steel industry for the industrial realities of the North-East and with the aim of becoming a point of reference for companies active in the world of steel.

"This collaboration," explained Lorenzo Momigliano, general manager of Fratelli Cosulich with responsibility also on Trucking and Intermodal activities - will allow us to to offer logistics services that are unparalleled in the industry steel industry, leveraging the group's expertise and resources Cosulich Brothers. The steel sector is crucial for the our economy and we are determined to contribute to its success with innovative and reliable solutions."

Roberto Vidoni, managing director of Autamarocchi, recalled that the company he manages "has a consolidated experience in the steel transport since the early 90s. Work for the leading Italian companies in the sector, making use of and specialized equipment for the various types of products. Me It is important to highlight - specified Vidoni - how this project unite multiple links in the logistics chain for precise the objective of creating dedicated and competitive services".
SHIPPING
Maersk warns that the expansion of the crisis area in the Middle East increases shipping costs
Copenhagen
Reported a 15 -20% reduction in capacity on the route from the Far East to the North Europe / Mediterranean
TRADE
COSCO activates an e-commerce system to provide spare parts and services to the naval sector
Shanghai
Is aimed at domestic and foreign customers
LOGISTICS
NEWS
Iran announces release of crew of container ship MSC Aries
Tehran
Foreign Minister confirms that seamen from the seized ship will be allowed to leave the country.
INFRASTRUCTURE
Merlo (Federlogistics) relaunches the alarm over the impact of the bridge over the Strait of Messina on naval traffic
Palermo
In the first three months of this year, maritime traffic in the Bosphorus Strait increased by 9.3%
SHIPPING
In the first three months of this year, maritime traffic in the Bosphorus Strait increased by 9.3%
Ankara
Growth of transits of all major typologies of naviglio
PORTS
In the first three months of 2024, cruise traffic in Global Ports Holding's terminals increased by 30% percent.
In the first quarter of 2024, Maersk Group revenues fell by -13.0% percent.
SHIPPING
In the first quarter of 2024, Maersk Group revenues fell by -13.0% percent.
Copenhagen
7.0% increase in the operating costs of containerized shipping
Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings scores record results for first quarter
CRUISES
Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings scores record results for first quarter
Miami
Also recorded is the highest level of bookings ever
PORTS
In the first three months of this year, Chinese ports have handled 76.7 million containers (+ 10.0%)
Beijing
The overall traffic of goods with foreign has grown by 9.5%
PORTS
Of the 80 billion needed investment in EU ports in the next decade, a relevant quota is for the energy transition
Brussels
Indispensable public funding in order to be able to implement planned projects
In the first three months of 2024, China's COSCO Shipowners Group Revenues rose again.
SHIPPING
In the first three months of 2024, China's COSCO Shipowners Group Revenues rose again.
Shanghai
In sensitive growth (+ 10.5%) containerized cargoes carried by the fleet with the exception of those on the Asia-Europe route (-9.2%)
In resumption of container traffic in the terminals of Eurogate-Contship Italia in the last quarter of 2023
PORTS
In resumption of container traffic in the terminals of Eurogate-Contship Italia in the last quarter of 2023
Hamburg
Decline in eventful volumes in Germany. Growth in Italy and activity records in Tanger terminals Med and Limassol
PORTS
In the first three months of 2024, container traffic handled by COSCO Shipping Ports increased by 9.2%
Hong Kong
Revenue up 1.4%
SHIPPING
ECSA, well the EU production target of 40% relatively to clean fuel for shipping
Brussels
Raptis : We will work to ensure that this benchmark translates into immediate actions
PORTS
Port Marghera, okay to renewal of concession at Terminal Intermodal Venice
Venice
It will expire in 2050. Approved the 2023 budget of the AdSP of the Northern Adriatic
PORTS
In the first quarter of 2024 container traffic in the port terminals of China's CMPort grew by 9.0%
Hong Kong
Exceptional first quarter of year for Royal Caribbean Cruises
CRUISES
Exceptional first quarter of year for Royal Caribbean Cruises
Miami
Historic record of passengers embarked. Spike in economic performance for the period. Liberty : The one in progress is the best wave season in history
PORTS
In the third quarter of 2023 the traffic in goods in EU ports decreased by -6.5%
Luxembourg
The loads at landing and boarding dropped by -7.2% and -5.4%, respectively.
COMPANIES
The performance of Bureau Veritas in the shipping and offshore sector is growing.
Paris
Record of order book and fleet value in class
PORTS
Approved the 2023 consuntive budget of the AdSP of the Northern Tirreno Sea
Livorno
Last year the number of port workers in Livorno and Piombino decreased by 46 units by falling to 1,767, of which 1,499 were operating (1,632 in 2022) and 268 administrative (181)
The MSC Group presents an offer to buy the Gram Car Carriers, the world's third largest carrier in the PCTC segment
SHIPPING
The MSC Group presents an offer to buy the Gram Car Carriers, the world's third largest carrier in the PCTC segment
Oslo
The proposal, worth about 653 million euros, was accepted by the Board of the Norwegian company and its main shareholders.
At the construction site Fincantieri in Marghera the varo of the Norwegian cruise ship Norwegian Aqua
CRUISES
At the construction site Fincantieri in Marghera the launch of the cruise ship Norwegian Aqua
Trieste / Miami
It is 322 meters long and has a gross tonnage of 156,300 tons
COMPANIES
Paolo Guidi has been named general manager of CMA CGM Italy
Marseille
The first May will take over in Romain Vigneaux
HHLA will acquire 51% of the capital of Austrian intermodal transport company Roland Spedition
INTERMODAL TRANSPORT
HHLA will acquire 51% of the capital of Austrian intermodal transport company Roland Spedition
Hamburg
Its network connects ports in Hamburg, Antwerp, Bremerhaven, Koper, Rotterdam and Trieste.
Kuehne + Nagel's downward trend in economic performance continues.
LOGISTICS
Kuehne + Nagel's downward trend in economic performance continues.
Schindellegi
In growth the handling of volumes of sea and air shipments
PORTS
ESPO points out issues to be addressed in order to enable European ports to face the next challenges
Brussels
Memorandum in view of the European elections in June
The Port of Barcelona has established new historical records of monthly and quarterly container traffic
PORTS
The Port of Barcelona has established new historical records of monthly and quarterly container traffic
Barcelona
As of March 2024, 348mila teu (+ 34.3%) were handled, of which 154mila in transshipment (+ 63.9%) and 194mila in import-export (+ 17.4%)
CRUISES
Fincantieri has delivered the new cruise ship Queen Anne to Cunard
Monfalcone
Concordate with Princess Cruises the postponement of the delivery of the Star Princess
SHIPPING
International shipping associations call for help at U.N. to protect shipping
London
Solicited a greater military presence, missions and patrols. The world-they write in a letter to Guterres-would be outraged if four airliners were seized.
SHIPPING
The Cairo
Net tonnage of the naviglio down -59.8% percent. Drastic reduction of -53% of the value of transit fees
SHIPPING
The World Shipping Council points to the EU the way to support the economy and trade
Brussels
Butler : We urge the Union to work together with us to safeguard a sustainable, competitive and safe maritime sector
In Norway, the construction of the world's two largest hydrogen-powered ferries
SHIPPING
In Norway, the construction of the world's two largest hydrogen-powered ferries
Brønnøysund / Gursken
Order of Torghatten company at the shipyard Myklebust
The freight traffic in the port of Rotterdam in the first quarter was down by -1.4% percent. Increase of containers
PORTS
The freight traffic in the port of Rotterdam in the first quarter was down by -1.4% percent. Increase of containers
Rotterdam
Strong increase (+ 29.0%) of feeder ships departing from the Dutch stopover to the Mediterranean ports
PORTS
In the first three months of 2024, freight traffic in Russian ports fell by -3.3% percent.
St. Petersburg
Drastic reduction of passenger traffic in the Crimean port scans
INDUSTRY
Tytgat (SEA Europe) : A European maritime industrial strategy is urgently needed
Brussels
Round table with representatives of the institutions of the European Union
Joe Kramek will be the next president and CEO of the World Shipping Council
ASSOCIATIONS
Joe Kramek will be the next president and CEO of the World Shipping Council
Washington / Brussels/London / Singapore
He will retire at the end of July in Butler when the latter is retiring.
PORTS
In the first quarter of this year, the traffic of goods in Albanian ports increased by 3.4% percent
Tirana
Passengers decreased by -1.9%
TRADE
Speeding up the times to make the port of the Spezia and its retroport the first ZFD
The Spezia
They ask for maritime agents, customs officers and freight forwarders
PORTS
Air and passenger routing service in the ports of Olbia and Gulf Aranci
Cagliari
It will be managed by the Roman Italpol Fiduciary Services
PORTS
Decision to drop -15.1% percent of goods in the port of Taranto in the first quarter
Taranto
The loads at the landing decreased by -21.0% and those at the embarkation of -8.7%
RAILWAY TRANSPORT
This year the national forum for rail freight transport Mercintrain will be held in Padua
Padova
It will take place within the scope of Green Logistics Expo
SHIPYARDS
Inaugurated in Safaga, Egypt, a factory for the construction of tugboats
Safaga
Ten naval units will be carried out for Suez Canal Authority
SHIPPING
New Italy-Libya-Egypt service of Tarros and Messina
The Spezia / Genoa
It will be inaugurated in mid-June and made with two ships
PORTS
Tomorrow PSA Venice will open the Venetian terminal to the port community and the city
Venice
INTERMODAL TRANSPORT
Hannibal plans to activate a rail link between Italy, Hungary and Romania
Melzo
Two weekly rotations will be inaugurated by the end of 2024.
PORTS
Approved the 2023 consuntive budget of the Central Tirreno's AdSP
Naples
Annunziata : the coming years, fundamentals to finalise the European investment of the PNRR
INDUSTRY
Sensitive increase in the production and sale of CIMC dry boxes
Hong Kong
Chinese firm responds to growth in demand
PORTS
Approved the consuntive budget 2023 of the AdSP of the South Tyrrhenic and Ionian
Joy Tauro
May 6 meeting at MIT on the future of the Gioia Tauro Port Agency
PORTS
The 2023 budget of the East Ligure Sea AdSP shows a primary surplus of six million
The Spezia
In the year new investments of around 17 million euros
INDUSTRY
Cargotec's quarterly net profit to 81.2 million (+ 11.8%)
Helsinki
In the first three months of 2024, revenues fell by -1.7% percent.
The negative trend of the economic performance of the ONE continues, less marked.
SHIPPING
The negative trend of the economic performance of the ONE continues, less marked.
Singapore
In the first three months of 2024 the goods in containers carried by the fleet increased by 15.6%
SHIPPING
The Genovese Messina has taken delivery of the largest ship in its fleet
Genoa
The "Jolly Verde" is a 6,300-teu container ship
PORTS
The inclusion of the Civitavecchia port in the Core network of the TEN-T network is final.
Cyvitavecchia
On Wednesday the OK of the European Parliament
RAILWAY TRANSPORT
In 2023 the goods transported by Rail Cargo Group decreased by -11%
Vienna
Revenue in decline of -1.8%
INDUSTRY
Sustained quarterly growth of new orders acquired by Wärtsilä
Helsinki
In the first three months of this year, the group's revenues fell by -9.8% percent.
SHIPPING
DIS orders two more new tankers LR1
Luxamburgo
New commits at the Jiangsu New Yangzi Shipbuilding Co.
ACCIDENTS
An MSC container ship targeted with missiles and drones in the Gulf of Aden
San'a ' /Portsmouth
No damage to the ship and crew
PORTS
Approved the consuntive budget 2023 of the Central Adriatic AdSP
Ancona
INDUSTRY
In the first quarter of 2024 the orders of port means produced by Konecranes fell by -51.6%
Hyvinkää
SHIPPING
Grimaldi has taken delivery of the multipurpose ro-ro Great Abidjan
Naples
It is the fourth of six class ships "G5"
ACCIDENTS
Baltimore attributes to owner and operator of the ship Dali the blame for the collapse of the Key Bridge
Baltimore
They would have been established dysfunction to the power supply on board that would cause a blackout
EDUCATION
Grimaldi and IMAT have renewed the five-year agreement for the training of crews
Castel Volturno
Focus on new technologies installed on board ships
LOGISTICS
The quarterly economic performance of DSV is still declining
Hedehusene
In the first quarter of this year, the value of net profit decreased by -27.2%
PORTS
Approved the consuntive budget 2023 of the AdSP of the Sardinia Sea
Cagliari
An administration surplus of 530 million euros, of which more than 475 tied for works in progress
TRADE
US imports of dangerous goods have been penalized during the pandemic.
Washington
Survey by the Government Accountability Office
FREIGHT TERMINALS
In 2023 CEPIM-Parma's Interport recorded a growth of 6.8% of the value of production
Bianconese of Fontevivo
Net profit di788mila euro (+ 223.2%)
PORTS
Tomorrow in Livorno a conference on the history of the city port
Livorno
It will be talked about architecture, trade and politics between the XVI and the twentieth century
PORTS
On April 11, the sixth edition of the "Italian Port Days" will begin.
Rome
Also this year the project has been divided into two sessions : the first in the spring and the second from September 20 to October 20
PRESS REVIEW
Iran says MSC Aries vessel seized for 'violating maritime laws'
(Reuters)
Le transport maritime national navigue à vue
(Aujourd'hui Le Maroc)
FORUM of Shipping
and Logistics
CONFITARMA
Relazione del presidente Mario Mattioli
Roma, 27 ottobre 2023
LOGISTICS
In the first quarter of 2024, UPS Group revenues fell by -5.3%
Atlanta
Net profit down -41.3%
SHIPPING
Grendi has perfected the purchase of the ship Wedellsborg
Milan
It will be renamed with the name of "Grenching Futura"
COMPANIES
Grimaldi consolidates its presence in China with new headquarters in Shanghai
Naples / Shanghai
Inaugurates the offices of the Grimaldi Shipping Agency Shanghai
PORTS
Approved the 2023 consuntive budget of the Western Ligure Sea AdSP
Genoa
The new endowment of the institution's organic plant provides for 50 hires, including three managerial positions
PORTS
First plant for the distribution of LNG and GNC to vehicles in the port of La Spezia
The Spezia
It has been installed in Stagnoni locations
CHARITY
Agreement between MSC, MSC Foundation and Mercy Ships for the construction of a new hospital ship
Geneva / Lindale
MEETINGS
Tomorrow in Livorno a conference on the history of the city port
Livorno
It will be talked about architecture, trade and politics between the XVI and the twentieth century
EDUCATION
Agreement Assshipowners-ITS Academy G. Caboto for training in the maritime, port and logistics sectors
Rome
PORTS
In the first quarter of 2024, the port of Algeciras handled 1.2 million containers (+ 8.1%)
Algeciras
The traffic in overall goods increased by 3.3%
PORTS
In the first three months of this year in Valencia, container port traffic grew by 12.1% percent.
Valencia
In March, the increase was 15.7% percent.
PORTS
The Spezia and Carrara try to break down the bell towers and solicit cooperation at the ports of Genoa and Savona
The Spezia
Abstract : It is necessary to present itself in the market as a coordinated system
TRADE
Switzerland and Switzerland cut trade between Italy and Switzerland.
Bern
In the first three months of the 2024 decline in Swiss exports. Stable imports
ACCIDENTS
Port of Naples, striking of the fast ferry Island of Procida against a quay
Naples
About thirty minor injuries among passengers
JOBS
Summoned for April 23 a meeting at MIT on former TCT port workers
Taranto
The unions had requested clarification on the future of the 330 members of the Taranto Port Workers Agency.
PORTS
The outer Levant dock of the Arbatax port has returned fully operational
Cagliari
In August 2020 he had been shouted by the ferry "Bithia"
PORTS
The Port of Los Angeles closed the first quarter with a 29.6% percent growth in container traffic
Los Angeles
Expected a continuation of the positive trend
INDUSTRY
Stable the value of ABB's revenues in the first quarter
Zurich
The new orders are down -5.0% percent. At the end of July Rosengren will leave the CEO position in Wierod
JOBS
The crisis of the Cooperative Sole Workers of Porto Flavio Gioia officialized at institutions and trade unions
Salerno
USB Mare and Porti, what's going on in the port of Salerno is the result of pressure from shipowners
MARITIME SERVICES
Euronav sells its own ship management company to Anglo-Eastern
Antwerp / Hong Kong
Manages the fleet of tanker ships of the Antwerp company
MARITIME SERVICES
Genoa Shipbuilding Industries has acquired a submersible barge of the cargo capacity of 14,000 tonnes
Genoa
It can also be employed as a floating basin for the varo of artifacts up to 9,800 tons
LOGISTICS
Venice Cold Stores & Logistics obtains the qualification of tax warehouse for wines and sparkling
Venice
Extension of the services offered to companies in the wine sector
FREIGHT TERMINALS
Gasparate urges to exempt property of interports from payment of the Imu
Nola
President of the Union Interports Reunited warned that with the PNRR construction sites the railway intermodality is at risk
