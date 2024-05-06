Joint venture of Autamarocchi and Cosulich for road logistics for the steel industry

The transport and logistics company Autamarocchi and the
Cosulich maritime and logistics group, through its subsidiary
Lorma Logistic, have set up Al Steel Transport with the aim of
to meet the needs of road logistics in the
the Italian steel industry for the industrial realities of the North-East and
with the aim of becoming a point of reference for companies
active in the world of steel.
"This collaboration," explained Lorenzo Momigliano,
general manager of Fratelli Cosulich with responsibility
also on Trucking and Intermodal activities - will allow us to
to offer logistics services that are unparalleled in the industry
steel industry, leveraging the group's expertise and resources
Cosulich Brothers. The steel sector is crucial for the
our economy and we are determined to contribute to its success
with innovative and reliable solutions."
Roberto Vidoni, managing director of Autamarocchi, recalled
that the company he manages "has a consolidated experience in the
steel transport since the early 90s. Work for the
leading Italian companies in the sector, making use of
and specialized equipment for the various types of products. Me
It is important to highlight - specified Vidoni - how this project
unite multiple links in the logistics chain for precise
the objective of creating dedicated and competitive services".