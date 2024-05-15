In April, cargo traffic in the port of Singapore grew by +8.8%

Last month, cargo traffic in the Port of Singapore was
up +8.8% to 53.9 million tonnes
compared to 49.5 million in April 2023. In the container sector, the
traffic increased by +6.0% to 31.5
million tonnes, a volume that has been achieved with a
container handling amounted to 3.4 million TEUs (+3.8%). The
Other miscellaneous goods totalled 1.9 million tonnes
(-22,1%). In the bulk sector, mineral oils are
amounted to 17.4 million tonnes (+9.9%) and cargoes of other
type at 3.1 million tonnes (+96.7%).
In the first four months of 2024, the Asian port of call
handled a total of 208.9 million tonnes of goods,
with an increase of +8.0% over the same period last year
year.