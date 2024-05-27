Support from Banco BPM, UniCredit and SACE for the implementation of interventions in the ports of Naples and Salerno

Banco BPM, UniCredit and SACE support R.C.M. Costruzioni,
Salerno company of the Rainone group, in the construction of
works with a total value of approximately €220 million
include the execution of extension and strengthening works
of the Duca d'Aosta Dam and the completion of the Darsena di
Levante in the port of Naples and the consolidation and adaptation
of the Molo di Ponente, the Molo 3 gennaio and the Molo
Manfredi in the port of Salerno. In particular, in order to obtain
the contractual anticipation necessary to activate and speed up the
R.C.M. Costruzioni was able to count on
Advance Payment Bond with a total value of €36 million
issued by Banco BPM, in its capacity as issuer fronter, and
UniCredit in favour of the Port Authority of the Sea
Central Tyrrhenian Sea. SACE intervened with a guarantee
as part of the operation of the Strategic Survey under the
profile of the activation of production and employment processes on the
projects related to the PNRR.