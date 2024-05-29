The Board of Directors of Interporto Padova has been renewed

Today, the shareholders' meeting of Interporto Padova Spa appointed
The new board of directors that will lead the company
for the next three years and which is composed of Luciano Greco,
Luisa Serato, Alberto Cecolin, Vincenzo Cusumano, Ugo Campagnaro,
Chiara Manfreda, Susanna Zorzi, Riccardo Capitanio and Umberto
Zampieri. The new Board of Statutory Auditors was also appointed
composed of Maria Vittoria Cacace, (president) Stefano Tosato,
Antonio Magnan; alternate members: Lamberto Toscani and Stefania
Albertin.
Professor Luciano has been appointed to the presidency
Greco, Professor of Public Economics and Finance at the University
of Padua, director of CRIEP - Interuniversity Research Centre on
Public Economics and an expert in transport and logistics who already
in the past he had been a member of the Board of Directors and had held the position of
Vice-President from 2009 to 2015.
In his welcome speech, the outgoing president Franco
Pasqualetti thanked the deputy vice president Mario Liccardo
and the whole council for the significant work done
in the last three years, Pasqualetti has also thanked the director
General Roberto Tosetto, the management and the staff for their
constant commitment and dedication to the company.
In his report, Mr Pasqualetti pointed out that the
2023, which was approved today by the shareholders' meeting
March 2024), confirms the positive trend of previous years,
Demonstration of the soundness of economic planning
set by the company.