FedEx express courier revenues are growing again

After six quarters of reduction, in the last quarter
of the 2024 fiscal year, which ended last year.
On May 31st, the American express courier FedEx recorded
a slight increase in revenues, which amounted to €22.1 billion
dollars, up +0.1% over the same period
of the previous year, of which €8.5 billion generated by the
express delivery operations in the USA and Canada (+2.4%), 10.4%
billions generated by similar activities in the rest of the world
(+0.1%) and €2.3 billion produced by groupage shipments in the North
America (+1.6%). Operating profit amounted to less than 1.6
billion dollars (+3.5%) and net income at almost 1.5 billion
(-4,2%).
For the full fiscal year 2024, revenues were
$87.7 billion, down -2.7% on the previous
year, with contributions of €34.3 billion (+2.2%) respectively,
€40.9 billion (-4.4%) and €9.1 billion (-5.7%) from the main segments
of activities. Operating profit was €5.6 billion
(+13.2%) and net income of $4.3 billion (+9.0%).
The Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of FedEx Corporation,
Raj Subramaniam, expressed satisfaction with the results
achieved in the 2024 financial year in light of the
difficult. Subramaniam specified that FedEX believes that the
The company's positive trend will continue over the course of the year.
fiscal year 2025, in which growth in
revenues up to +5%.