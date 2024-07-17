Clerc (Maersk): The coming months will also be characterized by a shortage of containerized cargo in the face of high demand

The impact that the crisis in the Red Sea has had, is having and will have
on maritime transport is considerable and is putting a strain on the
operators in the sector and, consequently, all those who
They ship goods by sea. Vincent Clerc pointed this out,
Managing Director of the shipping company
Danish container company Maersk, on the occasion of an online meeting
with the company's customers, specifying that the crisis situation
will extend until the third quarter of this year, although
it is difficult for Clerc to have well-founded elements to presume
that this situation will be resolved within a few months.
However, Clerc confirmed that Maersk's ships are currently
continue to avoid crossing the Suez Canal and are
diverted to the route around the Cape of Good Hope.
The lengthening of routes - explained the CEO of the company
Danish - involves the introduction of two or three
extra ships, depending on traffic, and this
initially caused difficulties due to the limited
Availability of additional capacity in the presence of
a sustained demand for containerized shipping. Today-
specified - all ships that can sail and all ships
which were previously not fully used in other parts of the
world have been redistributed to try to solve the problems
of capacity and this - he specified - has alleviated part of the
of the problem, but not all the problems, including those of Maersk.
Next month - Clerc announced - the company will have
shortage of ships or will employ ships of different sizes
compared to those normally used on certain routes, "the
which - he admitted - will also imply for us a reduced
ability to transport all the demand there is".
Clerc also confirmed that it is Asian exports
most affected by the current crisis, and the most
affected are those between the Far East and Europe through the
Suez Canal, but stressed that the problems and dysfunctions
have extended to the entire network of ocean shipping routes. The
crisis has also led to congestion in the main hub ports,
with the airports of Singapore, Shanghai and Australia that are
experiencing business congestion due to ships
who change course or are forced to vary their programming
of their departures. In addition, Clerc warned that the approach
of the typhoon season that is expected to hit China
will create additional risks of
congestion.
Regarding the situation on the routes between the Far
East and Northern Europe/Mediterranean, Clerc explained that the
current estimates indicate a loss of capacity on routes from
and for northern European ports, with demand that continues to be
and the capacity to and from the
Mediterranean ports due to the variation of routes and
port congestion, with forecasts of a loss of capacity
which is expected to continue in the third quarter in the presence of a
demand that continues to be substantial.
Meanwhile, on the subject of ship recycling, the Maersk group has
signed a specific memorandum of understanding with the Ministry
of Transport and Telecommunications and the Ministry of Transport and Telecommunications
of Bahrain's Industry and Commerce, which provides for the
Construction of a shipbreaking yard in the country
Middle Eastern. According to the agreement, the shipbuilding company
Bahraini Arab Shipbuilding and Repair Yard Company (ASRY), with the
regulatory support of the two ministries, will equip its construction site
and its quays of the requirements necessary to carry out
ship recycling activities. In addition, the Bahraini SULB,
specialized in the production of steels for structural uses,
will use steel from the recycling process
of ships and will process and recycle it for the markets
local and international.