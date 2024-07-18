The Japanese ENEOS sells its fleet of tankers and bulk carriers to a newco 80% owned by NYK

The Japanese group ENEOS Holding, which operates mainly in the
energy, oil and other raw materials sectors,
signed a binding agreement with the shipping group Nippon Yusen
Kaisha (NYK) in Tokyo under which ENEOS will transfer its
maritime transport activities, with the exception of
vessels for the transport of crude oil, to the new company
wholly owned subsidiary ENEOS Ocean which will have a fleet of
49 ships including 18 LPG ships, 19 chemical tankers and produc tankers and 12
bulk car, a sale that will include 16 companies including
a shipmanagement company based in Singapore, and therefore
will sell 80% of the capital of this newco to NYK. The parts
provide that the agreement, which will have to obtain the approval of the
of the Japan Fair Trade Commission and other authorizations, will be
completed on April 1, 2025.
ENEOS has justified the decision to sell this business branch
with the challenges that this sector is facing, such as the
Increasing need for investment driven by the increase in investment
of the cost of ships, compliance with environmental regulations
such as those on CO2 emissions and the
digital transformation needed to improve both security and
and operational efficiency.