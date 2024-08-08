In the second quarter, cargo traffic in Montenegro's ports increased by +41.7%

In the second quarter of this year, freight traffic in the
ports of Montenegro amounted to 666 thousand tons, with a
increase of +41.7% over the same period of 2023, of which 395 thousand
tons on board (+68.2%) and 270 thousand tons on landing
(+15,1%). The traffic to and from Italy alone was equal
overall to 101 thousand tons (+80.6%), of which 53 thousand
tons on board (+101.0%) and 48 thousand tons on landing
(+62,5%).
In the passenger sector, total traffic was
208 thousand people (+10.8%), of which 46 thousand passengers with Italy
(-3,2%).
In the first six months of 2024, freight traffic
globally at 1.22 million tonnes, up by
+20.3% on the first half of last year, of which 774 thousand
tons on board (+40.3%) and 446 thousand tons on landing
(-3,6%). Traffic with Italy alone totaled 147 thousand
tons (+53.7%), of which 93 thousand tons destined for ports
Italian dockers (+169.5%) and 54 thousand tons on landing
(-11,7%).
In the first half of this year, passengers were
a total of 215 thousand (+11.8%), of which 49 thousand passengers with
Italy (+2.8%).