Four more cruise ships for Disney Cruise Line

On the occasion of the "Ultimate Disney Fan Event"
held this weekend in Anaheim, California, on
president of Disney Experiences, Josh D'Amaro, announced that
Disney Cruise Line, the Disney Group's cruise line,
It will be equipped with four other cruise ships. These units
will be taken delivery between 2027 and 2031 and, with the five
ships of the company currently in service and the four that Disney
Cruise Line will take delivery of the fleet by 2028
of the company will rise to 13 ships. D'Amaro did not disclose
More details of the other four planned constructions.
Highlighting that for the company there is a period of
of unprecedented growth, D'Amaro announced that in the second
quarter of 2024 the occupancy rate of the five ships of the
Disney Cruise Line's fleet has reached 97%.