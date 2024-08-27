The American cruise group Royal Caribbean has ordered the
Finnish shipyard Meyer Turku the construction of a fourth
"Icon" class cruise ship that will be
delivered to Royal Caribbean International in 2027. The
includes options for the construction of a fifth and a
sixth unit of the same class. The "Icon" class
was inaugurated at the end of 2023 with the delivery by the
Finnish plant of Icon of the Seas
(
of 27
November
2023). Star of the Seas
, the second "Icon" ship,
will be taken over by Royal Caribbean International on
next year and the third ship in the class in 2026. With the last
The number of ships that Meyer Turku will have rises to 21
built for the U.S. cruise group over the
over 28 years.
The "Icon" class ships, with a gross tonnage of
about 250,800 tons, they can accommodate 5,610 passengers. The
units are 365 meters long.