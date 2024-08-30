The new cruise terminal of Fusina, in Marghera, has been inaugurated

Today at the port of Venice the new
Fusina cruise terminal, in Marghera, which will be able to accommodate
up to two ships in home port mode at the same time. The
new maritime station extends over a single floor for a
total area of 3,000 square meters that will allow the
handling of 400 passengers per hour.
The construction of the cruise terminal involved a
investment of five million euros by Venezia Terminal
Passenger (VTP), which followed all the design and
implementation with the support of the System Authority
Port of the Northern Adriatic Sea and Venice Ro-Port Mos,
the company that manages the Autostrade del Mare terminal
dedicated to ferry traffic (freight and passengers) in which the new
Cruise Terminal fits in and supports the activities
which will continue to be operated and managed by Venice
Ro-Port Mos.
VTP highlighted that the construction of the new structure
dedicated to ships and cruise passengers is a decisive step forward
in the process of full implementation of the model of widespread landings that
To date, it can also count on "temporary moorings"
located in Porto Marghera (Liguria and Lombardy docks) and on the
berths in San Basilio and della Marittima for ships up to 25 thousand
tons of tonnage as required by Decree-Law 103/21. «Since
since 2021, when Decree-Law 103 imposed a change of
paradigm - underlined the Chairman and CEO
of Venice Passenger Terminal, Fabrizio Spagna - VTP has
committed to overcoming every challenge and has invested funds and energy
in search of a "new normal" for
cruises trying to guarantee the same quality standards and the
the same excellent services previously ensured by the Marittima. The
Our goal, in these years and for the future, is to
continue to invest to advance an idea of cruise industry
that is compatible with the context in which it is inserted. A
a model that is capable of welcoming more and more companies
and passengers in the luxury segment, such as those who will arrive here in
Fusina, ensuring increasingly cutting-edge services that
allow to attract a category of top spender tourists
even willing to exceed their budget in order to live
an authentic experience that lives up to one's expectations."
The first ship to call at the new cruise terminal in Fusina
in home port mode will be the Silver Ray, a new
flagship of the Silversea Cruises company, which will arrive on
morning of next September 5th.
Traffic is expected in Venice throughout 2024
cruise ship of 540 thousand passengers, with an increase of +9%
compared to 497 thousand cruise passengers in 2023.