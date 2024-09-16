The port community of La Spezia thanks Sommariva for the work done for the port

Andrea Fontana, Alessandro Laghezza, Bruno Pisano, Salvatore
Avena and Giorgia Bucchioni, representing the community
port of La Spezia, expressed their thanks to Mario
Sommariva, who today announced his resignation from
President of the Ligurian Sea Port System Authority
Orientale ahead of the expiry of the planned mandate
by the end of the year.
"We learn with surprise and regret - explained in
a note - of the unexpected resignation of the president of AdSP Mario
Summary. In deeply respecting his personal decisions,
We want to express a true and loyal recognition for the impeccable
work carried out in recent years in favor of our port and alongside
of the port community. The figure of Mario Sommariva is
has been appreciated not only for its technical skills and
in-depth knowledge, but also for its extraordinary value
human. His presence meant a lot to all of us, and his
has been fundamental to the continuous development and
improvement of the port system. Its well-thought-out decisions,
The decisive approach and the ability to mediate have
helped solve multiple challenges and promote growth
tenable. His commitment and passion for work are
evident states in every project undertaken and in every relationship
established'.
"We are aware - concludes the note - that his absence
will represent a significant loss not only for the
port, but for the entire Italian port system. The community
port will miss him, but will continue with
role and determination the work started for the growth and
development of our port system".