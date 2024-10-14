Concern of the shipping agents of La Spezia for the possible brake on cruise traffic in the port

The president of the Association of Maritime Agents La Spezia,
Andrea Fontana, expressed "surprise and concern"
for the news relating to complications in the work of
Construction of the new cruise pier in the port of La Spezia
and he stressed that "the city and the port cannot
afford to lose such a crucial resource for
the local economy and tourism"
(
of the 11th
October
2024).
"After years of commitment and initiatives - observed Fontana
- the cruise terminal has reached a strategic position as
passenger stopover in Italy. The terminal is not just a point
transit for thousands of cruise passengers every year, but represents
also a source of economic income for the city. The
cruise passengers contribute to local trade, catering and
to hospitality, generating a positive induced activity that spreads
in the entire city economy. The strategic importance of
of the cruise terminal of La Spezia, the only one in Italy to have as its
members of the three main cruise companies: Costa, MSC and Royal
Caribbean. This collaboration allows us to offer a range of
services and offers of international level, positioning the
terminal as a reference point in the cruise industry both
nationally and internationally".
Noting that "any delays or problems in the
works could have negative consequences on the entire city
and on the port sector", the president of the association
of La Spezia shipping agents concluded by expressing the hope
"that solutions are identified as soon as possible
effective and efficient to ensure that La Spezia maintains and
strengthens its important role in the cruise sector".