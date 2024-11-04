testata inforMARE
05 November 2024
ASSOCIATIONS
Federagenti is ready to illustrate the priorities of Italian ports to the institutions
Pessina: our know-how is available to suggest the measures to be taken
Roma
November 4, 2024
Federagenti said it was ready to illustrate to the national institutions, those that - in the opinion of the Federation of Italian shipping agents - are the priorities to be face for ports. "We are ready to make available also of the government - announced Paolo Pessina, new president of Federagenti - our know-how to suggest measures to be to adopt their timing and to establish for the first time in the our country a correct cost-benefit analysis. A recent case? - gave Pessina as an example - that of the new Customs Code that could be paid at a very high price by the country system and by the ports causing a massive diversion of goods to other EU airports".
RAILWAY TRANSPORT
At the end of the year Fret SCNF will cease to exist and the activity will be detected by the new companies Hexafret and Technis
St. -Ouen
The deal is aimed at averting the payment of 5.3 billion euros.
Tzitzikostas : At the beginning of my mandate I will present a strategy for European ports
TRANSPORTATION
Tzitzikostas : At the beginning of my mandate I will present a strategy for European ports
Brussels
"The competitiveness of the transport sector must be based on sustainability," the European Commission said.
CRUISES
Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings records record quarterly revenue
Miami
In the July-September period of this year, the group's ships have embarked on 812mila passengers (+ 9.7%)
INTERMODAL TRANSPORT
The intermodal hubs of Melzo and Milan Smistamento will be retaken in the ZLS of the port and retroport of Genoa
Milan
Deliberation approved by the regional junta of Lombardy
It amounts to 39 billion euros per year the public investment needed to decarbonize European transport.
STUDIES AND RESEARCH
It amounts to 39 billion euros per year the public investment needed to decarbonize European transport.
Brussels
The estimate in a new study of Transport & Environment
The crisis in the Red Sea has caused a hole of six billion dollars in Egypt's coffers
SHIPPING
The crisis in the Red Sea has caused a hole of six billion dollars in Egypt's coffers
Cairo / Alexandria
Scali at the Egyptian port of El Dekheila of the services of Vuxx Shipping between China and Russia
PORTS
In the third quarter, freight traffic in Chinese seaports grew by 1.7% percent
Beijing
The only volumes to and from abroad have increased by 5.0%
SHIPPING
In the July-September quarter, naval traffic in the Bosphorus Strait grew by 6.4%
Ankara
In the first nine months of 2024, the increase was 7.1%
LOGISTICS
DFDS will not acquire the international transport network of Ekol Logistics
Copenhagen / Istanbul
Exchange of allegations : The Danish group claims that certain contract conditions have not been met ; the Turkish company replies that it has received a discount request in the last 24 hours
In the first quarter of this year, traffic in European Union ports fell by -3.2% percent.
PORTS
In the first quarter of this year, traffic in European Union ports fell by -3.2% percent.
Luxembourg
The only traffic in containers (+ 5.2%) is growing. Still doubts about the figures attributed to Italy
SHIPPING
ECSA and T&E are calling for the Clean Industrial Deal to support the energy transition of shipping
Brussels
Among the demands, make ecological naval fuels available in ports
In the July-September quarter, ONE revenue grew by 65.2% percent.
SHIPPING
In the July-September quarter, ONE revenue grew by 65.2% percent.
Singapore
The volumes of containers carried by the fleet increased by 6.6%
In the third quarter, the financial and operational results of COSCO were substantially increased.
SHIPPING
In the third quarter, the financial and operational results of COSCO were substantially increased.
Shanghai
The volumes of containers carried by the fleet increased by 8.6%
Maersk records glowing quarterly results
SHIPPING
Maersk records glowing quarterly results
Copenhagen
A strong performance in the containerized shipping industry has been decided. Also growing terminal and logistics
ASSOCIATIONS
Confitarma lists actions to increase the contribution of shipping to the Italian System
Naples
PORTS
In the third quarter the traffic in goods in Turkish ports decreased by -1.8%
Ankara
Volumes to and from Italy have increased by 2.9%
PORTS
The Court of Appeal in Reggio Calabria gives reason to the AdSP of Gioia Tauro in the litigation that juxtaposes it to the Corap
A litigant remains pending in front of the Court of Cassation
SHIPPING
Maersk signs an agreement with Chinese LONGi to supply its own dual-fuel vessels of methanol
Copenhagen
The Danish group already has agreements in place to meet more than 50% percent of its demand for methanol planned for 2027
Royal Caribbean again records financial results and record quarterly operating
CRUISES
Royal Caribbean again records financial results and record quarterly operating
Miami
In the July-September period, revenues increased by 17.4%
PORTS
The association of European ports is alarmed for the planned reform of EU funding to transport infrastructure
Brussels
Transport policy and transport funding must be based on a European approach.
In the third quarter of this year, the transits of large vessels in the Panama Canal were down -38.3% percent.
SHIPPING
In the third quarter of this year, the transits of large vessels in the Panama Canal were down -38.3% percent.
Balboa
-36.9% reduction in the volumes of goods transported through the Central American waterway
PORTS
CMA CGM associates with Marsa Maroc for the management of a container terminal in the port of Nador
Marseille
Expected an investment of 280 million
SHIPPING
Maersk confirms participation in service between Turkey and East Coast USA with scallops in Salerno, Livorno and Tanger Med
Copenhagen
Will be activated on 1st February 2025
SHIPPING
Hapag-Lloyd will introduce shots at Italian ports in two services between the Mediterranean and East Coast USA
Hamburg / Haifa
Touches in Genoa, Livorno and Salerno in collaboration with ZIM
PORTS
In the third quarter the terminals of COSCO Shipping Ports handled 29.1 million containers (+ 4.8%)
Hong Kong
SHIPPING
Wan Hai Lines orders eight new container ships from 16,000 teu
Taipei
Committed to South Koreans HD Hyundai Samho and Samsung Heavy Industries
SHIPPING
The ro-ro service of DFDS between the ports of Damietta and Trieste will be inaugurated on November 29
Copenhagen
Expected a navigation time of about 68 hours
MARITIME SERVICES
Merger of the Cypriot companies of ship management Intership and Interorient
Limassol
The new InterMaritime Shipmanagement will manage a fleet of more than 170 ships
PORTS
ICTSI terminalist records new record quarterly results
Manila
In the July-September period, the group's port terminals handled 3.3 million containers (+ 3.6%)
PORTS
Port of Taranto, ok of the Management Committee at the Grant of the Port plate at Vestas
Taranto
The infrastructure in support of the production line of wind turbines
SHIPPING
Further improvement of Finnlines ' quarterly financial results
Helsinki
Around the end of the year orders for three new ro-pax ships
INDUSTRY
Fincantieri-EDGE agreement for the development of solutions for the underwater needs of military navies
Abu Dhabi / Trieste / Paris
SHIPPING
WSC, crucial mandate of new European commissioner for transport to ensure decarbonisation of shipping
Brussels
The shipowner association indicates some other priorities to be addressed
ASSOCIATIONS
Federagents ready to illustrate to institutions the priorities of Italian ports
Rome
Pessina : available to our know-how to suggest the measures to be taken
COMPANIES
Sébastien Romani is the new CEO of Forship Spa
Go Ligure
Subenters to Giuseppe Scognamiglio
PORTS
Restyling of the landing area of the Cruserists in the port of Catania
Catania
In 2023 the traffic of cruises in the Sicilian stopover increased by 43.7% percent.
PORTS
Resume work for the completion of the commercial docks of the Milazzo Port
Messina
The realization of 18,000 square metres of new aprons is planned.
INDUSTRY
In the third quarter, Kalmar's turnover fell by -16% percent.
Helsinki
New orders increased by 6%
PORTS
Approved the 2025 forecast budget of the West Liguria AdSP
Genoa
Ok also at the annual review of the Triennale Operating Plan 2023-2025
PORTS
Approved the 2025 forecast budget of the Central Adriatic System Authority of the Central Adriatic
Ancona
PORTS
The first crane arrived to make Giammoro's pontile operating near Milazzo.
Messina
Will be installed by end of year
PORTS
Green light to the forecast budget and the three-year plan of the work of the Eastern Liguria's AdSP
The Spezia
In the first nine months of 2024 the traffic of containers at Spezia grew by 8.1% percent. On 14 and November 15 the event "A Bridge To Africa"
PORTS
Approved the forecast budget 2025 and the POT 2025-2027 of the AdSP of the Southern Tirreno and Ionian
Joy Tauro
NEWS
Port of Livorno, seized a 40-pound load of cocaine
Livorno
Tracts under arrest three people
PORTS
Approved the 2025 forecast budget of the AdSP of the Northern Tirreno
Livorno
Ok unanimous also at the Triennale Operating Plan 2024-2026
SHIPPING
Rail Cargo Group activates a rail service between Belgrade and the port of Rijeka
Vienna
Two weekly rotations
COMPANIES
HHLA reaps upward forecasts for the full financial year 2024
Hamburg
Also expected to be a slight increase in the volumes of container traffic handled by port terminals
COMPANIES
In the third quarter, the revenues of COSCO Shipping Ports grew 11.2%
Hong Kong
In the first nine months of 2024, the increase was 5.8%
PORTS
Approved the 2025 forecast budget of the AdSP of the Sardinia Sea
Cagliari
Also free from the three-year programme of works
COMPANIES
Savino Del Bene has acquired the Seabridge Transport in Hamburg
Hamburg / Florence
The company was already acting as the administrative headquarters for the German operations of the Italian group.
PORTS
In the third quarter, freight traffic in Albanian ports grew by 14.0% percent.
Tirana
In the first nine months of this year, the increase was 14.3%
CRUISES
In 2026, for the first time, MSC Cruciere ships will reach Alaska
Geneva
"MSC Poetry" will carry out weekly itineraries from Seattle
SHIPPING
COSCO Shipping Lines orders six new container ships from 13,600 teu to Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding
Shanghai
They will be taken in delivery by 2027
INDUSTRY
Wärtsilä records a robust uptickdown in quarterly turnover
Helsinki
In the July-September period, the value of new orders rose by 1% percent.
PORTS
Unified concession for formal act for the Intergroup terminal in Gaeta port
Cyvitavecchia
Has a duration of 12 years
PORTS
Arrive in the port of Gioia Tauro the last two of the 13 new quay cranes of the MCT
Joy Tauro
They can work on capacity container carriers up to 25mila teu
CUSTOMS
Assologistic has published a practical guide to customs reform
Milan
Illustrated and analyzed the novelties and critiques of the new legislative plant
PORTS
In the third quarter, shipping containers in Spanish ports increased by 9.9% percent.
Transhipment traffic grew by 13.2% percent, the import-export trade of 6.4% percent.
JOBS
USB Mare and Porti criticizes the agreement for the renewal of the contract of port workers
Rome
PORTS
Signed the voluntary agreement "Ancona blue agreement"
Ancona
The aim is to reduce the impact of emissions from cruise ships, ro-ro and ferries that climb the dorsal port.
EDUCATION
Italian Coast Guard and the Italian Academy of Mercantile Academy in support of the Maritime Administration of Ukraine
PORTS
MEETINGS
ASSOCIATIONS
On Friday, the public assembly of Federagents will be held in Rome.
Rome
The Federation celebrates the 75 years since its founding
MEETINGS
Spediporto has organized a two-day trip on the Green Logistic Valley and Italy-China trade
Genoa
It is scheduled on 22 and October 23
PRESS REVIEW
Argentina enfrenta tarifas portuarias hasta 500% más altas que otros países de la región
(Pescare)
Russia and India join forces in the Arctic, leaving China aside
(News.Az)
FORUM of Shipping
and Logistics
Autorità di Regolazione dei Trasporti
Relazione del presidente Nicola Zaccheo
Roma, 18 settembre 2024
SHIPYARDS
Fincantieri opens in San Francisco a center for the development of dual-use technologies applicable both in civilian and military sectors
Trieste / San Francisco
It is housed at the Mind the Bridge Innovation Center
INDUSTRY
Japan's MHI-MME initiates a license agreement with Chinese Jiangsu Masada
Nagasaki
The aim is the development of the production and sale in China of turbochargers for two-stroke marine engines
SHIPYARDS
By November the ownership of the Victory Shipyard will go to CNV
Venice
Mantovan (Veneto Region) : A new trade union agreement will be built that will cover the 48 workers in organic
INDUSTRY
In the third quarter, the commercial activity and financial performance of Konecranes grew
Helsinki
The value of new orders for the supply of port means increased by 44.1%
STUDIES AND RESEARCH
In 2025, a 3.9% increase in cruising traffic in Adriatic ports is expected
Ravenna
Responses Tourism believes that the traffic of ferries, catamarans and aliscafi will record further slight growth
