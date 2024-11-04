Federagenti is ready to illustrate the priorities of Italian ports to the institutions

Federagenti said it was ready to illustrate to the
national institutions, those that - in the opinion of the Federation
of Italian shipping agents - are the priorities to be
face for ports. "We are ready to make available
also of the government - announced Paolo Pessina, new president of
Federagenti - our know-how to suggest measures to be
to adopt their timing and to establish for the first time in the
our country a correct cost-benefit analysis. A recent case? -
gave Pessina as an example - that of the new Customs Code that
could be paid at a very high price by the country system and by the
ports causing a massive diversion of goods to other
EU airports".