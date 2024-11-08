The French State has acquired 80% of the capital of Alcatel Submarine Networks

French Minister of Economy, Finance
and Industry, Antoine Armand, signed the contract for
the acquisition by the French State, through the Agence
des participations de l'État (APE), 80% of the capital
Alcatel Submarine Networks (ASN), a company
active in the laying of submarine cables with a fleet of seven vessels
which is managed by compatriot Louis-Dreyfus Armateurs. The
share was sold by the Finnish Nokia which, as expected
The agreement between the parties signed in the middle of this year, maintains
ownership of the remaining 20% of the capital. The transaction
assigns ASN a value of 350 million euros.
ASN has an installed base of over 750 thousand kilometers of cables
underwater optics laid all over the world.
"The acquisition of ASN - said Minister Armand -
It is a strong signal that shows that we are able to
identify and invest in strategic activities for the
our country and for our European partners. ASN meets all the
conditions set out in our specifications: it is essential for
our digital sovereignty, is a profitable company
which relies on unique know-how and whose majority of employees
works in France."