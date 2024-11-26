Joint venture between PSA and Evergreen for the management of a container terminal in Singapore
The new company will become operational by the end of 2024
Singapore
November 26, 2024
PSA Singapore of the terminal group PSA International of
Singapore and the Taiwanese container shipping company
Evergreen Marine Corporation have established a joint venture that
will operate a container terminal in the Port of Singapore. The
new company Evergreen-PSA Terminal Pte. Ltd., established in
Singapore, will become operational by the end of this year and
will ensure long-term terminal capacity for
scheduled services of the Taipei company.
