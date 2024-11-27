Messina (Assarmatori): yes to the environmentalist push, but the timing and methods are wrong

One can only share the objectives of the push
environmentalist, but the timing and methods are wrong. He stated this
Stefano Messina, CNEL councilor, member of the National Council
for Road Safety and Sustainable Mobility, Vice
president of Conftrasporto and president of Assarmatori, Rome,
speaking at the conference "The sustainability of the
maritime transport, between world trade hub, transition
environmental and digital" which was held today at CNEL,
first of a series of meetings, which also includes mobility
and area.
"Transport companies and specifically those active in the
in maritime transport - Messina recalled - have long
started to do their part in decarbonisation,
also through an ever-increasing professionalization of the
human resources that require increasingly
Specific. What is asked of the institutions, Italian but
above all European - explained the president of Assarmatori - is
to avoid local rules, often untimely, which
impact an international industry by definition.
Otherwise, far from reducing emissions, the only effect that
is obtained is a shift in traffic and therefore in work
immediately outside the borders of the Old Continent".