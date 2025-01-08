Tender for the development of cruise activities in the Greek ports of Katakolon, Patras and Kavala
Concessions with a minimum duration of 30 years are envisaged
Atene
January 8, 2025
In recent days, the Greek privatization fund Hellenic
The Republic Asset Development Fund (HRADF) has launched a
international tender for the construction of cruise terminals in the
ports of Katakolon, Patras (old port) and Kavala. The race is
divided into two lots: the first provides for the release of a
concession of a minimum duration of 30 years for the management of the port
Katakolon and a sub-concession for the management and development of
an area of the old port of Patras; the second provides for a
sub-concession of a minimum duration of 30 years for the management and
development of the passenger port "Apolstolos Pavlos" of the
Kavala airport. Expressions of interest must be sent to the
HRADF by 28 February.
In 2023, the port of Katakolon was scaled by 206
cruise ships with a total traffic of 390,153 passengers,
the port of Patras has been visited by 13 cruise ships
for 800 passengers and in the passenger area of the port of Kavala are
36 cruise ships arrived for a traffic of 21,052 people.
