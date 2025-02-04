ONE establishes a joint venture with LX Pantos for the U.S. intermodal market

Singapore's Ocean Network Express (ONE), which was
established in 2016 by the Japanese companies "K" Line,
MOL and NYK by combining their respective activities in the field of
containerized shipping, has established a joint venture
with the South Korean logistics group LX Pantos with the aim of providing
end-to-end intermodal transportation services in the United States
leveraging their respective collaborations with American companies
including Union Pacific, Norfolk Southern and BNSF, and
road haulage. The new company, called Boxlinks, is
the result of two years of preparatory work for the launch of
this new business.