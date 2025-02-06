The Logistics Association of Sustainable Intermodality renews the technical commissions

The Logistics Association of Sustainable Intermodality
(ALIS) has renewed the heads of its technical and
welcomed 30 new members. The president of the association, Guido
Grimaldi, announced that in the first board of directors of 2025 he is
"the lawyer Francesca Fiorini was confirmed in the role of
Secretary General and we have renewed the Presidents and the
vice-presidents of our technical committees, establishing a
new Commission called Marketing, Media and Communication".
In addition, Grimaldi announced that the new shareholders include, "as
board members Arkas Container Transport, Generazione Vincente,
Renexia Recharge and Tribeca and as honorary members of IISS Don Tonino Bello
of Tricase (Lecce) and LUISS School of Government».