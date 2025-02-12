New logistics area in the Milanese hinterland

SFO Capital Partners, investment and management company
London-based real estate company, GARBE Industrial Real Estate GmbH,
one of the leading suppliers and managers of logistics assets,
industrial and technological experts in Germany and Europe, and Edmond de
Rothschild REIM, through one of its pan-European funds, have
established a joint venture through which the
MilEast Logistics Park, logistics facility in the hinterland
Milanese. GARBE Industrial will act as
development manager and local operating partner and the site will be
developed through the Etherea Fund, managed by Prelios SGR.
The asset, located in the municipality of Covo (Bergamo) within the
Greater Milano, will offer a leasable area of 22,000
square meters, with a flexible two-cell layout, designed to
Accommodate one or more tenants. Made according to the most
high technical and environmental standards, will have 18 bays of
load, a useful height of 12 meters and 118 parking spaces. The site is
located 20 minutes from the BreBeMi "Romano di
Lombardy" (A35).