Africa Global Logistics (MSC group) obtains the management of the container port of Malindi
It is Tanzania's main container dock
Zanzibar
September 20, 2023
The shipowning group Mediterranean Shipping Company has expanded
further its presence in the port market obtaining the
management of the container port of Malindi. On Monday, in fact, the
Africa Global Logistics (AGL), company (formerly Bolloré
Africa Logistics) which the Swiss group acquired at the end of the
2022 and to which it subsequently changed its company name
(
of 31
March 2023), signed with Zanzibar Ports Corporation
the concession contract to operate Malindi Container
Terminal (MCT), which is the main port for containers
of Tanzania, through the Zanzibar Multipurpose Terminal branch
(ZMT).
The agreement between the parties provides that Zanzibar Ports Corporation
receives 30% of the revenue generated by the activity of the
container terminal MCT and that Africa Global Logistics detains the
70% of revenues.
Recall that MSC's expansion strategy in the sector
portuale, in which it operates mainly through the subsidiary
Terminal Investment Limited (TIL), has brought in recent days the
Swiss group has submitted an offer to acquire a
stake in the German terminalista company HHLA
defined together with the administration of the city-state of Hamburg
(
of 13
and 13
September 2023).
