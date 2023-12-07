In the third quarter, record cruise traffic in the port of Civitavecchia. Decline in goods

If after the -20.7% drop in traffic handled in the second
quarter of this year, in the following quarter the decline in
cargoes handled from the port of Civitavecchia
significantly attenuated, having been -2.4% in the period
July-September 2023, the growth trend in the traffic of
cruises in the port of Lazio have been further
after the strong recovery recorded once the
effects of the Covid-19 pandemic, but the number of cruise passengers has
However, it reached a record high and was clearly
higher than before the global health crisis.
In the third quarter of this year, the decrease of -2.4% in
total cargoes handled by the port, which amounted to 2.62
million tonnes compared to 2.68 million in the same period
last year, was produced by the reduction of
unloaded goods stood at 1.61 million tonnes (-6.4%)
partially offset by the increase in cargo on loading by
1.01 million tonnes (+4.7%). In addition, the overall decline in
was caused by the significant drop of -40.3% in bulk
amounted to a total of 442 thousand tonnes, of which
281 thousand tons of coal (-46.9%), 108 thousand tons of
Metallurgical products, iron ores, minerals and non-metals
ferrous materials (-28.8%), 24 thousand tons of building materials
(+510.5%) and 30 thousand tons of other dry bulk (-44.4%). The
liquid bulk, equal to 340 thousand tons of petroleum products
increased, increased by +55.9%. In the miscellaneous goods sector
1.84 million tonnes were handled (+6.6%), of which
1.60 million tons of rolling stock (+4.2%) and 239 thousand tons
of containerized goods (+26.6%) made with a handling of
containers equal to 30 thousand TEUs (+27.3%). Vehicle traffic is
428 thousand vehicles (+8.7%).
In the passenger sector, ferry traffic is
927 thousand units (+5.0%) and that of cruise passengers of
1.40 million units (+36.8%).
In the first nine months of 2023, global freight traffic
7.10 million tonnes, a decrease of -7.9% on the
corresponding period last year, of which €4.57 million
tonnes of goods at unloading (-9.1%) and 2.52 million tonnes
on boarding (-5.6%). In the miscellaneous goods sector, the figure
total was 4.68 million tonnes (-2.9%),
including 3.99 million tonnes of ro-ro cargoes (-2.8%) and
676 thousand tons of containerized cargo (-3.6%). Bulk
1.64 million tonnes (-29.2%) and those
liquid 781 thousand tons (+36.5%). Passengers on the
1.44 million (+10.9%) and cruise passengers 2.58 million
(+55,5%).