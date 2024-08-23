VSM, the state's participation in Meyer Werft is to be temporary, and the leadership of the company is to be confirmed to the Meyer family

Verband für Schiffbau und Meerestechnik (VSM),
the association representing German companies in the
shipbuilding and marine technologies, demonstrated
Satisfaction with the commitment expressed, so far in words, by the Government
and that of the Land of Lower Saxony,
intervene directly to support the plan with public money
restructuring of the Meyer Werft shipbuilding group
(
of 22
and 22
August 2024). "Considering the considerable level of expertise
the very positive market outlook and the
full order book - highlighted today the association in a
NOTE - The public sector assumes risks that are acceptable to all
point of view. Most likely the commitment will prove to be
advantageous for the Federal Republic of Germany, for the Land
of Lower Saxony and for taxpayers".
However, VSM hoped that public intervention would have
"We share the opinion of the
expressed by many - explained the association - according to which the
majority public ownership should not be a
permanent solution. We are optimistic about the possibility of
find a private sector ownership structure in the future, and
we consider the condition of a
temporary participation of the State'.
VSM emphasized the centrality of Meyer Werft in the sector
of German shipbuilding: "Meyer Werft - recalled
the association - is by far the most
important in civil shipbuilding in Germany and a
central component of the entire maritime industry. The fact that the
cruise ships are currently the most
important for the construction site should not overshadow the
fact that the company's facilities and technical capabilities
are of fundamental importance for many other activities,
such as the construction of conversion platforms or know-how in the
maritime research and development'.
According to VSM, moreover, the causes that have accentuated the
difficulties of the company are now behind us: «the
supply chain disruptions that have severely affected
operations of some of the past projects - explained
the association - have been resolved and the current timing of
ship construction is back to what was planned. The
under-utilisation resulting from the four-year closure of demand for ships
cruise will end in 2026. Also the last of the ships
purchased at a fixed price before the pandemic will be
delivered next year. Subsequent orders already
awarded include significantly
better".
The association also defended the work of the Meyer family in
which owns the shipbuilding company: «in the
over the last 50 years - VSM observed - the Meyer group has been
grown considerably, in contrast to the long trend
of German shipbuilding. This growth was based, among other things, on the
the other, on the fact that the company's profits flowed entirely
in the expansion and technological development of the construction site. Not
there is no other shipyard in Europe that can demonstrate
comparable investments. We believe that many of the criticisms levelled at
in recent weeks by the media against the management of the
construction site are wrong and incomprehensible. As in any company,
There is potential for improvement that can and must be
taken advantage of. Basically, though, past successes
show that Meyer Werft made many of the correct decisions."
"From the point of view of the VSM and in the interest of the entire
German shipbuilding industry - concluded the association - is
It is desirable that the influence of the family of
entrepreneurs on the fortunes of the company».